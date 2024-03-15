Wisconsin Broadcasters Name 2024 HoF Class and Local Legends

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Foundation has announced this year’s inductees into the WBA Hall of Fame and 2024’s class of Local Broadcast Legends.

The WBA Hall of Fame, established in 1989, pays tribute to broadcasters with a minimum of 25 years in the industry who have impacted their stations, communities, and the Wisconsin broadcasting industry. 160 figures have been inducted to date.

This year’s Hall of Fame inductees include radio voice of the University of Wisconsin’s Football and Men’s Basketball teams Matt Lepay, Woodward Community Media broadcast engineer Steve Brown, PBS Wisconsin’s Patty Loew, and Dave Robinson of Robinson Corp. in Viroqua.

In addition to the Hall of Fame inductions, the Local Broadcast Legends Award, created in 2015, highlights individuals who have significantly contributed to their local communities through broadcasting. Nominees for this award must have over 15 years of service in Wisconsin broadcasting and are chosen based on nominations from their colleagues, community leaders, and loved ones.

This year’s radio honorees include the late JD Barber, who was the voice of Madison’s Z104 and Q-106 throughout the 1980s and 1990s, and Jim Callow of Radio Plus Bay Cities in Marinette.

WBAY-TV’s Bill Jartz, also known as the gameday voice of Lambeau Field, and WKOW-TV meteorologist Bob Lindmeier are also being recognized.

Both the Hall of Fame inductees and Local Broadcast Legends will be honored at the keynote lunch on June 20, as part of the WBA Summer Conference festivities.