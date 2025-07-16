Audacy Brings Back Logan, Expands Ammons’ Role in Houston

Bruce Logan is returning to Audacy Houston as Vice President of Programming and Operations, resuming the role he previously held before departing for Hubbard Radio in West Palm Beach, where he served as Operations Manager.

Logan began his radio career with iHeartMedia in 1996 and joined CBS Radio Houston in 2013, where he rose from Operations Manager to Vice President of Programming. He remained with the cluster through its transition to Entercom, now Audacy, before leaving in 2018.

Logan will now manage programming and operations for Mix 96.5 (KHMX), The Bet Houston (KIKK-AM), SportsRadio 610 (KILT-AM), 100.3 The Bull (KILT-FM), 95.7 The Spot (KKHH), and Mega 101 FM (KLOL).

As part of the leadership changes, Audacy is also expanding Brand Manager JR Ammons’ portfolio to include oversight of Mix 96.5 (KHMX).

Ammons, who currently serves as Brand Manager for multiple Audacy stations in Kansas City and St. Louis, will be responsible for the station’s content, talent, operations, and branding strategy while maintaining his duties at 99.7 The Point (KZPT), 106.5 The Wolf (WDAF), 102.5 KEZK (KEZK), and Y98 (KYKY).

Audacy Houston Market Manager Sarah Frazier said, “We’re excited to welcome Bruce back and bring JR to the Audacy Houston team. Bruce is a Country expert and one of the original architects of The Spot. He has always been a great partner and leader, and I can’t wait to see what he cooks up! JR is a great leader who has delivered outstanding results and I look forward to seeing him expand his expertise to Mix 96.5.”

Logan exclaimed, “I’m so excited to be returning to Audacy and Houston! Thanks to Sarah Frazier, Brian Purdy, Tim Roberts, Dave Richards, Jeff Sottolano, and Chris Oliviero for once again handing me the keys to these legendary Houston brands.”

Ammons added, “Mix 96.5 is one of the most listened to Hot AC stations in the country, with a weekly audience of over a million people. I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to work alongside the talented team at KHMX. A huge thank you to Jeff, Dave, Brian and Sarah for trusting me to be part of something so special.”