2025 NAB PSA Campaign Pairs Broadcasters and Lawmakers

The National Association of Broadcasters has begun its 2025 Congressional PSA Campaign, offering local stations nationwide a slate of public service announcements featuring 120 members of Congress and their family members.

The biennial initiative, first launched in 1985, is designed to connect lawmakers with their constituents via local TV and radio, using broadcast airwaves to deliver messages on critical community issues. This year’s campaign focuses on topics including support for veterans, cancer prevention, small business assistance, mental health awareness, addiction recovery, and blood donation.

All PSAs were produced at NAB’s Washington, DC studio and are now available to download from NAB’s Spot Center. They may air through December 31, 2025.

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said, “The NAB Congressional PSA Campaign allows local stations and legislators to partner to amplify messages that inform, educate and benefit our communities. We are grateful to the members of Congress who participated and to the local radio and television stations that have generously donated airtime to support the communities they serve.”