Triton Digital Debuts AI-Voiced Host-Read Podcast Ads At Scale

Triton Digital has announced a new AI-driven solution with voice-cloning company ekoz.ai that will allow advertisers to programmatically buy host-read podcast ads. Those ads will then be generated in the host’s voice for use within a show.

The integration with Triton’s Spreaker platform allows podcast hosts to opt in by creating a voice sample, which is then used to generate AI-cloned versions of their voice.

Advertisers submit key talking points, which are turned into scripts personalized to each host’s style. The final ads are produced using the host’s cloned voice, with the host retaining final approval before any spot airs. Triton says the program has already launched in private marketplace deals and is delivering millions of impressions.

Triton Digital Executive Vice President of Podcast and Content Delivery Sharon Taylor said, “We’re always looking for more partners who help us bring new opportunities to podcasters. ekoz.ai does exactly that. By enabling scalable host-read ads that preserve the authenticity and control creators value, they’re helping us unlock a new revenue stream for podcasters and deliver more value to advertisers.”

ekoz.ai CEO Marty Avallone added, “We’ve built the first AI solution that allows advertisers to get host read ads at scale, and lets podcast hosts expand their influence, without losing what makes them unique. Hosts keep full control over how their voice is used and which ads run. They boost revenue and deliver a better listening experience, without taking on more work. After all, it’s still their voice, just working harder for them.”