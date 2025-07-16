Facing Funding Crisis, Bay Area’s KQED Cuts 15% of Workforce

As reported by Radio Ink in June, San Francisco’s KQED has formally announced it will eliminate 45 positions and lose another 12 through voluntary departures, reducing its full-time workforce by 15% as it attempts to address a $12 million budget deficit.

CEO Michael Isip said the station is refocusing on its core mission of local news and community events, as content-producing departments are bearing the brunt of the reductions. The cuts mark the station’s third major staff reduction in five years. Last year, the broadcaster removed 34 jobs as part of an 8% overall staff reduction.

Among those departing are Chief Operations and Administrative Officer Maria Miller and Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer Eric Abrams. Isip described the timing of those exits as mutually agreed upon and denied that Abrams’ departure was politically motivated by FCC pressure on DEI initiatives.

The station will also not replace outgoing Chief Content Officer Holly Kernan, instead naming Editor in Chief Ethan Toven-Lindsey to a newly created role. The staff reductions bring the station’s workforce to 312, with another 10 vacant roles to remain unfilled.

KQED also plans to suspend employer retirement contributions and freeze salary increases beginning this fall, although unionized employees’ pay changes must be negotiated through SAG-AFTRA.

Last year, the station received $7.6 million from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Those funds are now at risk as the Trump administration pushes to eliminate federal support for public media. Meanwhile, the FCC is investigating underwriting practices at local stations, which Isip said has had a “chilling effect” on corporate sponsors.

Despite the May and February pledge drives generating a reported $4.2 million in listener donations, corporate underwriting and foundation support have failed to keep pace, intensifying the pressure on the station’s bottom line.

According to Isip, over the past eight years, KQED’s revenues have increased 3.2%, while expenses have risen by 4.7%. The station had anticipated closing its deficit by fiscal year 2027, but that projection assumed stronger economic conditions.