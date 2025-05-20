KQED’s Holly Kernan Heading East to Head Nashville Public Radio

Nashville Public Radio has appointed public media executive Holly Kernan as its next president and CEO. Beginning in August, Kernan will succeed outgoing President and CEO Steve Swenson, who announced his retirement in January after six years in charge.

Kernan comes to Nashville from San Francisco’s KQED, where she served as Chief Content Officer, overseeing local news, radio, television, digital video, podcasts, and programming. Her career spans more than two decades in public media, including more than ten years as News and Public Affairs Director at KALW. There, she launched the Public Interest Reporting Project, which earned national recognition.

In addition to her leadership roles, Kernan has a strong background in journalism education. She founded a journalism training program at Mills College and has taught at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, Santa Rosa Junior College, and San Francisco State University. She is fluent in English and Spanish.

Kernan will now lead 90.3 WPLN News, WNXP 91.1, and the organization’s classical streaming service.

Nashville Public Radio Board Chairman Neil Thorne remarked, “It is a reflection on the strength and growth of WPLN that we can attract someone with Kernan’s impressive media background from KQED, one of the most respected organizations within the public media industry. She brings a wealth of experience in leading teams.”

Kernan added, “I’m thrilled to help shepherd this next phase of community service and to embrace my new home in Nashville.”