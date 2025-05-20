Country Radio Broadcasters Agenda Committee Set for CRS 2026

Country Radio Broadcasters has announced the full roster of committee members and leadership for the 2025–2026 Country Radio Seminar Agenda Committee. The group will be responsible for shaping the content and structure of CRS 2026.

Returning as Committee Chair is BMG/BBR Music Group Chair Shelley Hargis, joined by BMG/BBR Music Group Co-Vice Chair Krista Hayes-Pruitt. Pamal Broadcasting Co-Vice Chair Kevin Callahan joins the leadership team for the first time this cycle.

The 2025–2026 Agenda Committee features a broad mix of professionals from broadcasting, management, labels, music production, tech, and creative services.

Members include Audacy’s Andrea Burtscher, Sarah Frazier, and Scott Roddy; Cumulus Media’s Jennipher Miller and Brooks O’Brian; White Boy MGMT/Black Opry’s Tanner Davenport; Local Daily Media’s Gideon Dean; Leo33’s Katie Dean; 7 Mountains Media’s Paisley Dunn-Banks; Red Street Records’s Bridget Herrmann; RECORDS Nashville’s Jamice Jennings; iHeartMedia KSSN/KKIX’s Jess Jennings; Megatrax Production Music’s Ileana Landon; Super Hi-Fi’s Bo Matthews; Forever Media/Futuri Media’s Charlie Maxx; Beasley Media’s Nicole Michalik; Radio One/KKBQ’s Lo Sessions; BMG/Wheelhouse Records’s Jennifer Shaffer; Collective Heads Consulting’s Jimmy Steal; Townsquare Media’s Jude Walker; and Neil Wilson Voiceovers’ Neil Wilson.

Additionally, The Core Entertainment’s Brittani Johnson will lead the planning and execution of the returning Digital Music Summit for CRS 2026. She will work alongside a team that includes Amazon’s Sarah DeMarco, Q Prime South’s Jared Meyer, mtheory’s Ed Rivadavia, and Apple’s Bryan Webb.

Agenda Committee Chair Hargis commented, “Each year, I get more and more excited about the future of our industry! We continue to have record numbers of applicants for the Agenda Committee, and it’s so inspiring to see so many people invested and passionate about growing our industry and making it better! I am thrilled with our team this year and can’t wait to get to work to bring you the best CRS Agenda ever!”