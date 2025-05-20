Mason Moussette Heads Back to Seattle Radio

Mason Moussette is making a PNW radio homecoming, joining Audacy Seattle’s Emma 94.1 (KSWD) for afternoons and Saturdays while also adding more West Coast shows for Audacy San Francisco’s Alice 97.3 (KLLC).

Moussette began her career in 2007 at Movin’ 92.5 (KQMV) in Seattle, moving from weekend host to afternoons. She spent 13 years building a loyal following in the city before relocating to Dallas to host mornings at Hot 93.3 (KLIF). In 2023, she joined The Daily Cannon, a nationally syndicated weekday morning show led by Nick Cannon.

Listeners in San Francisco can hear Moussette in middays during the workweek and on Saturdays.

Moussette commented, “I’m incredibly excited to join the legendary Alice 97.3 in San Francisco. It’s an absolute dream come true. Coming back on the air in my hometown of Seattle on Emma 94.1 after nearly five years in Los Angeles and Dallas makes this moment even more meaningful.”