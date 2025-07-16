Tulane Taps The Ticket For Green Wave Flagship Extension

Tulane University Athletics has renewed its broadcast partnership with Cumulus Media New Orleans, keeping The Ticket 106.7 (KKND) as the flagship radio station for Green Wave football and men’s basketball through the upcoming athletic calendar.

Under the new agreement with Tulane Sports Properties, The Ticket will also carry The Current, Tulane Athletics’ official podcast hosted by Tulane Sports Network Director of Broadcasting Corey Gloor. The multi-year extension builds on the relationship that began during last year’s football season.

Cumulus Media RVP and Market Manager Pat Galloway said, “The entire team at The Ticket is ecstatic to continue our partnership with Tulane University. 106.7 The Ticket is the Home of the Green Wave and we look forward to many, many more great years together!”

Gloor commented, “Since joining forces last year, Cumulus New Orleans has been everything you can hope for in a media partner, and I cannot wait to begin our next chapter…Fresh on the heels of Green Wave football’s third-straight conference championship game appearance and men’s basketball’s first postseason trip in twelve years, this is a special time at Tulane, and I’m thrilled to bring the greatest city in the world all the action on 106.7 The Ticket for years to come.”

Tulane University Ben Weiner Director of Athletics Chair David Harris added, “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Cumulus Media New Orleans. Our fans always show great passion following Tulane over the airwaves and this relationship enhances their ability to do just that. We can’t wait to get the seasons started.”