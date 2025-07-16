NYPR CEO LaFontaine Oliver Shifting to New Executive Position

New York Public Radio President and CEO LaFontaine Oliver announced he will step out of his current role in the coming weeks to transition into a newly created Executive Chair position, allowing him to fully focus on long-term strategy.

The announcement, made in a pair of internal emails from Oliver and newly installed NYPR Board Chair John Rose, obtained by Radio Ink, signals a shift in the organization’s priorities as Congress prepares to vote on a rescissions bill that could strip federal funding from public media.

The parent entity of WNYC, classical music station WQXR, and news site Gothamist, NYPR typically receives around $3 million annually in federal support.

The looming cuts, combined with broader structural pressures, have prompted NYPR to rethink how it operates, raises funds, and collaborates across the national system. In his new role, Oliver said he would concentrate on modeling new ways of fundraising and sustainability, working closely with NPR, sister stations, and foundations to address the growing crisis.

The move comes after a turbulent twelve months for the group, which has seen two rounds of layoffs and program cancellations due to financial uncertainty due to aggressive cost-cutting measures to close a $10 million budget shortfall.

In his email, Rose described how Oliver is uniquely qualified to take on the challenge. “LaFontaine sometimes calls himself a ‘radio guy,’ but more to the point, he’s a public radio guy,” he wrote. Rose cited Oliver’s past leadership at WYPR, his tenure on NPR’s Board of Directors, and his stewardship of NYPR through pandemic-era financial strain and successful advocacy for increased state support.

Oliver will retain his CEO title during the board’s search for a new top executive. Recently-dubbed NYPR COO Tom Reno will assume greater day-to-day responsibility during the transition.