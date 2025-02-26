New York Public Radio Cuts 7% of Staff After September Layoffs

New York Public Radio has announced another round of layoffs, cutting 21 full-time positions and seven open roles as part of ongoing efforts to stabilize its finances. The layoffs mark NYPR’s fourth round of staff reductions in as many years.

NYPR CEO LaFontaine Oliver outlined the restructuring in an email to staff on February 25, noting that NYPR has consolidated departments, including Development and Membership, and integrated HR and DEI under the COO role. One of the eliminated roles includes the Chief Content Officer position at Classical WQXR. Other cost-cutting measures include a $1.5 million reduction in operating expenses and a pause on employer retirement plan contributions.

The measures extend to programming changes, with WNYC’s New Sounds, which has aired since 1982, and New Standards both being canceled. Oliver stated that the station will seek a philanthropic partner or alternative home for New Sounds.

In a statement on social media, New Sounds host John Schaefer identified a possible way forward, saying, “Just as [WNYC] did with Death, Sex & Money, the team here is actively working to find a new major philanthropic funder or a new home for New Sounds. I really hope that works out, but I also have to be realistic and if we’re not successful, the show will end on May 31, and longtime producer Caryn Havlik and I will be leaving WNYC. Our 43-year journey in New Sounds will be over.”

“I want to assure you that none of the decisions we announced were arrived at lightly or with haste,” Oliver wrote. The organization cut 14 positions in 2021, 20 in 2023, and 26 last year. As of September, the organization was facing a nearly $12 million budget deficit.

NYPR isn’t the only public outlet to start 2025 dealing with financial woes – Chicago Public Media announced a round of staff reductions impacting WBEZ in January, less than a year after its last layoffs and programming cuts.