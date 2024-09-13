NYPR Makes Deep Cuts to WQXR Amid $12M Budget Shortfall

Details of New York Public Radio’s second round of layoffs in a year due to ongoing budget challenges have been revealed. The significant cuts will affect several of its platforms, including WNYC 93.9, WNYC Studios, and classical WQXR 105.9.

The organization, under the leadership of President and CEO LaFontaine Oliver, is grappling with a projected $12 million budget deficit, leading to a decision to reduce its workforce by 8.5%, impacting 26 of its 302 employees. This shortfall is $2 million greater than Oliver’s forecast from August.

This reduction includes the cancellation of WNYC’s Notes from America, the shuttering of the WQXR podcast division, and a decrease in live events. In addition, WQXR will no longer feature morning newscasts and will go without hosts during its nighttime programming.

As reported by Gothamist, which is owned by NYPR, the cuts have stirred deep concern and frustration among NYPR staff, particularly as these actions seemingly contradict previous commitments from management to bolster local news coverage. SAG-AFTRA union representatives have criticized the leadership for repeating past mistakes of content reduction, which they view as short-term fixes rather than sustainable solutions to the financial issues.

Jennifer Houlihan Roussel, a spokesperson for NYPR, confirmed the financial difficulties and the expected annual savings of $6 million from the recent cuts. However, specifics about executive compensation were not disclosed, heightening ongoing discussions about salary transparency at NYPR. Historical data from IRS filings revealed previous top executive salaries ranging from $433,000 to $773,169.

The financial situation for public radio is increasingly precarious.

NPR has seen a 30% drop in weekly listeners since 2020, with many stations facing economic hardships. Recent staff reductions include an 8% cut at San Francisco’s KQED and a buyout plan at LAist (KPCC). Other stations like Boston’s WBUR, Santa Monica’s KCRW, Chicago Public Radio, WAMU in Washington DC, and CapRadio in Sacramento have also implemented buyouts and layoffs in the past year.