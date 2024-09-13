Family Life Radio Taps CCM Vet Chuck Tyler As Program Head

Family Life Radio has announced the appointment of renowned Christian radio programmer Chuck Tyler as its new Program Director. Tyler was an original co-creator of the first “Fish” Contemporary Christian Music station for Salem Media in Los Angeles.

Before working with Salem, Tyler worked in mainstream radio in programming and on-air roles in markets including Pittsburgh, Nashville, and Portland. He is also the founder of BEN Media, a consultancy focused on CCM and Christian teaching formats.

This position marks Tyler’s first venture into non-commercial radio. He will oversee the network’s on-air content and team, ensuring that programming connects effectively with listeners and supports FLR’s mission. Family Life Radio, a division of Intentional Life Media, operates a network of 36 signals in eleven states.

FLR Chief Broadcast Engagement Officer Mike Kankelfritz commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Chuck to Family Life Radio! Chuck has an amazing track record and the vision to help grow this thriving ministry to inspire more people to live intentionally for Christ.”

Tyler commented, “I am grateful for God’s perfect timing as I join Family Life Radio, where I’m excited to return to my passion in a role that aligns perfectly with my skills while contributing to equipping listeners to live an intentional life in Christ.”