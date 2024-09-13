Nick Craig To Lead ‘The Carolina Journal News Hour’ On WBT-AM

Urban One Charlotte’s News Talk 1110 WBT-AM is partnering with The Carolina Journal for a new early morning show, The Carolina Journal News Hour on WBT. This live one-hour broadcast will air on weekdays starting Monday, September 16.

Hosted by Nick Craig, the program will delve into statewide news, politics, and business developments affecting Charlotte and the broader North Carolina area. Craig previously held the morning slot at Cumulus Media Wilmington’s WAAV-AM.

The show will leverage The Carolina Journal‘s resources to provide in-depth coverage and discussion on relevant topics. Each episode will also include local traffic updates, sports news, and weather forecasts, ensuring listeners start their day fully informed.

Craig said, “I am beyond excited about the incredible opportunity to work with the John Locke Foundation/Carolina Journal and the iconic WBT radio. Bringing talk radio to a new generation is not just a personal passion of mine but a vital step in shaping the future of political discourse. I am eager to embark on this journey to elevate the level of political conversation for years to come.”

The Carolina Journal Editor-In-Chief Donna King emphasized, “This powerful partnership will take the public conversation to a new level in North Carolina. Carolina Journal and WBT each have a long history of pioneering journalism, offering North Carolinians fact-based news and analysis that matters. Whether in politics, investigative stories, or public policy, the combined resources of our organizations ensure up-to-the-minute coverage and context that listeners truly cannot get anywhere else.”

WBT Program Director Mike Schaefer said, “The Carolina Journal News Hour on WBT with Nick Craig is the next evolution of WBT’s already amazing live and local lineup, and it will deliver the news, information, and analysis that our listeners have come to expect from us as they start the day. I can’t wait to hear what these two great teams bring to our listeners every morning!”