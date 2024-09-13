Benztown Strengthens Its Team with Strategic Hires and Promotion

Benztown is expanding its lineup with two new hires and a promotion from within its ranks.

Recent University of Southern California graduate Hannah Schoettmer has been named Accounting/Office Coordinator at Benztown’s Los Angeles studios. Schoettmer, who started her radio career with RadioActive Youth Media at Seattle’s NPR member station KUOW-FM, brings a diverse background as a writer and filmmaker.

Joining the creative audio production team is Megan Vazquez, stepping in as Long Form Programming Coordinator and Producer. Vazquez’s audio experience is rooted in her time at Oregon State University, specializing in digital communication arts and music production. She served as Station Manager at Oregon State’s radio station 88.7 KBVR.

In addition to these new hires, Estefania Padilla has been promoted from Executive Assistant to Affiliate Relations and Music Licensing Representative.

Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes commented, “Benztown continues to grow, as we focus on attracting up-and-coming talent and the industry’s most creative and skilled audio professionals. Hannah and Megan are strong additions to our world-class team, and we welcome them and look forward to their contributions. Likewise, Estefania brings a unique and valued skillset to affiliate relations and music licensing, and we congratulate her on this promotion. It is a thrill to reinforce our amazing team with the very best people who share our dedication to serving Benztown customers with true innovation and excellence.”