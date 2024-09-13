Young Georgia Radio Talent Honored As ‘Rising Stars’ By GAB

The Georgia Association of Broadcasters added a special recognition of young broadcasters during its 2024 GABCON. The GAB “Rising Stars” award celebrates early-career station employees demonstrating significant potential and dedication to radio or television.

Candidates eligible for this award have less than five years of professional experience and are noted for exceeding their daily responsibilities to deliver exceptional content.

The 2024 “Rising Stars” recipients from radio are Austin Eller from Atlanta’s WSB-AM, Cox Media Group Athens Program Director Haley Mason, and Josh Tanner from Habersham Broadcasting’s WCON in Cornelia.

This trio was featured at the convention, where they engaged in a panel discussion with the six television honorees: Jamie Worsley from WALB-TV, Jenna Petracci from WJBF-TV, Jonathon Hoppe from WTVM-TV, Lydia Blackstone from WJCL-TV, Sarah Smith from WSAV-TV, and Will Rioux from WRDW-TV.

Led by Piedmont College Professor Emeritus Dr. Dale Van Canfort, the session covered what brought them to broadcasting, anticipated industry trends, and the challenges new broadcasters face today.

Incoming GAB President Bob Houghton and current President Randy Gravley commented, “It was very encouraging to be able to spotlight so many young broadcasters and salute them for their early success and work in the radio and television industry. We are looking forward to growing this program next year and spotlighting our future broadcast leaders in Georgia.”