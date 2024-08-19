Randy Gravley to Succeed Bob Houghton as GAB President

Georgia Association of Broadcasters President Bob Houghton has announced his retirement, with Randy Gravley to step into his post. The former President and CEO of Tri-State Communications, Gravley has previously served as President of the NAB Radio Board.

He is also Co-President and head fundraiser of the NAB Political Action Committee, a former Chairman of the GAB, and a GAB Hall of Fame inductee.

Houghton has led the GAB since 2012, steering the organization through major elections, natural disasters, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his leadership, GAB reinstated its annual convention, GABCON, created the GAB Education Foundation to support broadcasting education and training, and pushed for the AM Radio For Every Vehicle Act on Capitol Hill.

GAB Chairman Bill Maine remarked, “Randy’s understanding of the business of broadcasting – from content creation to closing a sale – is impressive. I’m confident that the GAB is in capable hands especially when it comes to adapting to the current changes in media and those that are still to come in technology and regulation.”

Houghton also expressed his satisfaction with Gravley’s appointment, saying, “He is a great local broadcaster, who serves his local community with the content of his stations and his commitment to the North Georgia region…He is an important contributor to our annual Washington D.C. Fly In to advocate for our industry with legislators.”

He added, “I look forward to working with Randy and the GAB Staff to make for a smooth transition that will make the GAB better and stronger as we tell the great story of local broadcasting in Georgia.”

Gravley commented, “It’s an extraordinary honor and privilege to be named the next President of the Georgia Association of Broadcasters. I’m excited to continue in the footsteps of Bob Houghton and look forward to working with the tremendously talented and dedicated radio and television broadcasters across the great state of Georgia.”