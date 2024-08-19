The Bob & Tom Show Extends Partnership with Westwood One

The Bob & Tom Show has renewed its more than twenty-five-year partnership with Westwood One in a multi-year deal, which will also keep the syndicated morning show on seventeen Cumulus Media stations nationwide. The show last signed a deal in 2021.

Cumulus markets that will continue airing The Bob & Tom Show include Chicago, Cincinnati, Peoria, and Green Bay. Outside of Cumulus, the program is heard on more than 100 affiliate stations.

Westwood One President Collin Jones said, “It is an impressive achievement when a program can drive audience numbers and advertiser interest for a stretch this long. We at Westwood One are honored to continue our relationship with this exceptionally talented cast for years to come.”

Host Tom Griswold added, “We are truly pleased to continue working with our long-term partner Westwood One and with our incredible Cumulus Media affiliates. We have terrific teams here at The Bob & Tom Show and at Westwood One and look forward to entertaining listeners across the US.”