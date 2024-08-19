Steve Waters Finds New Virginia Radio Home On The Eagle

Max Media of Hampton Roads is bringing Steve Waters to mornings on 97.3 The Eagle (WGH). Starting September 23, Waters will co-host Eagle Mornings with Steve & Karen, alongside current morning host Karen West, who also serves as WGH’s Assistant Program Director and Music Director.

Waters joins The Eagle from Alpha Media’s WFLS in Fredericksburg, where he has hosted mornings for the past 13 years. He has been awarded CMA Personality of the Year in 2018, Academy of Country Music Personality of the Year twice, and is a three-time recipient of the Virginia Association of Broadcasters Best Radio Personality of the Year Award.

West has been with Max Media of Hampton Roads for more than three decades.

Waters expressed, “My wife and I are thrilled to be moving to the beach and joining the team at 97.3 The Eagle! To live where we vacation, and to be a part of a heritage station with such a rich history, is simply incredible!”

Max Media of Hampton Roads Operations Manager Jay West commented, “Steve is a superb addition to pair with Eagle staple Karen West in mornings. His award-winning country radio success and approach to entertaining audiences is a most welcome addition to this already legendary station.”

Market Manager Keith Barton stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Steve to the Max Media family as our new morning show co-host. We can’t wait for our listeners to start their day with Steve and Karen on The Eagle.”