Emery Songer Takes On Iowa Issues In His Own WHO-AM Show

NewsRadio 1040 WHO-AM is welcoming back Emery Songer to Des Moines for a new midday show, Emory on Iowa. He previously spent five years at the station producing mornings, before relocating to Omaha in 2023 to join NewsRadio 1110 KFAB-AM.

The show promises a deep dive into Iowa’s community events, political discussions, and local achievements. Songer will continue to host an afternoon segment on KFAB.

Songer said, “I’m incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to connect with Iowans all over the state and beyond. I can’t wait to continue the rich heritage of these legendary radio stations and to celebrate the next chapter of WHO and WMT!”