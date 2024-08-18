Radio Rules In Triton Digital’s July US Podcast Rankings

Radio companies, terrestrial and satellite, found big wins in Triton Digital‘s July US Podcast Ranker, as iHeartMedia, NPR, and SiriusXM tout their on-demand audio offerings – no surprise after the wave of Q2 earnings calls praising the success of digital revenue.

The iHeart Audience Network once again led the Top Sales Networks Report for the month, with 66.4 million average weekly downloads and 18.4 million average weekly users. The SiriusXM Podcast Network held second with 38.5 million downloads and 12.8 million users, while NPR finished third with 25.3 million downloads and 6.3 million users.

NPR News Now continued to lead in both downloads and listener categories for individual podcasts, with Up First (NPR) and Dateline NBC (NBCUniversal News Group) finishing the top three in downloads. New entries for July included Cancelled with Tana Mongeau (Audioboom) and Bongino Report Early Edition with Evita (Cumulus Podcast Network).

The Steve Harvey Morning Show (iHeart Audience Network) and Embedded (NPR) made their debut on the ranker for both downloads and listeners.

Other big debuts for listeners included Where Everybody Knows Your Name with Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (SiriusXM Podcast Network) and the iHeart Audience Network’s Listen to the Story and The Sean Hannity Show.

Triton’s Top Sales Network Reports are meticulously ranked based on average weekly downloads and users, adhering to version 2.1 of the IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines. This ensures that podcast audience data is validated and transparent, providing reliable information for content creators, marketers, and media buyers.