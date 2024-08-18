Cumulus Media Announces Louisiana Leadership Promotions

Cumulus Media announced a slew of promotions across the Pelican State, affecting the broadcaster’s New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Lafayette clusters. This includes the promotion of Jerold Jackson to Operations Manager for Cumulus Baton Rouge.

Jackson, who has more than two decades at Cumulus, will also serve as Program Director for KMEZ 102.9 and Heaven 106.7 (KKND) in New Orleans. He will continue to program Magic 104.7 (KNEK) and Q95.5 (KRRQ) in Lafayette, which he has done since 2015.

To help balance his duties, he will now be aided by Vincent Thomas, the newly named Assistant Program Director of Lafayette’s Magic 104.7 and Q95.5.

Elsewhere in the state, LaTangela Sherman has been promoted to Assistant Program Director of Cumulus Baton Rouge and Glen Roberson has been raised to Music Director of Q106.5 (KQXL) in Baton Rouge and KMEZ 102.9 in New Orleans.

Cumulus New Orleans/Baton Rouge/Lafayette/Columbus-Starkville Regional VP and Market Manager Pat Galloway said, “These appointments reflect our company values of promoting from within. Jerold Jackson has deep experience and a track record of success with Cumulus. I am confident that Jerold will be very effective in this new leadership role.”

“Likewise, the promotions of LaTangela Sherman, Glen Roberson, and Vincent Thomas within the Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Lafayette radio clusters further strengthens our programming efforts in these key markets. We have a tremendous team in place to continue creating Louisiana’s best radio programming for our listeners and advertising partners.”