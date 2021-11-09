Bob & Tom Keep Rolling On

Westwood One has entered into a new three-year syndication agreement with The Bob & Tom Show. The show is heard on more than 100 stations across America.

“The Bob & Tom Show was one of the first shows to make it big in multiple markets back when satellite distribution was new, and that legacy continues today with top ratings and revenues in our affiliated markets,” said Suzanne Grimes, President, Westwood One. “Tom and the cast are both consistently amazing and amazingly consistent. We look forward to another three years with this incredible team.”

“Our relationship with Westwood One makes this business fun. We can spend our time and resources making people laugh…Westwood handles everything else,” said Tom Griswold. “Thrilled to be ‘hitched’ for three more years.”