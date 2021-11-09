Cochran Named CEO at Family Radio Network

Zach Cochran is a Christian music radio industry veteran having served for the last 18 years at WayFM Colorado in both local and regional management roles. He was chosen after a national search and starts as CEO in January.

“We are excited to announce Zach as the new CEO of THE FAMILY”, says Chris Wise, Board President. “Zach brings a great deal of radio industry insight, technical expertise and has the heart of a servant leader. We know that God has brought him to us at just the right time.”

According to Cochran, “This ministry has a 50+ year legacy of impacting lives for Jesus Christ in Wisconsin and I am excited to serve alongside this team and be a part of how God will continue to work through this ministry for His glory.”