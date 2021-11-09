Gracie Nominations Now Being Accepted

The Gracie Awards, presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has started its call for entries for the 47th Annual Gracie Awards.

The 2022 Gracie Awards entry eligibility air dates are from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021. The deadline for all entries is January 20, 2022, at 11:59 PM Eastern. Entry details including pricing, updated categories can be found HERE.

AWMF President Becky Brooks said, “The Gracie Awards celebrate and honor truly exceptional content by, for and about women. We know the circumstances of this year made production much more difficult, which is why we are more committed that ever to honor the remarkable work by so many in our creative community.”

“As our most important fundraiser of the year, the Gracies enables the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation to deliver on its promise of further the connection, education and recognition of women in media, even during difficult times,” said Heather Cohen, Chair of the Board for the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation.

Serving again as chairs for the 2022 Gracie Awards are Heather Cohen, executive vice president, The Weiss Agency and AWM/F Board member, Annie Howell, chief communications officer, Crown Media Family Networks and AWM/F Board member and Mike McVay, president, McVay Media Consulting.

Vicangelo Bulluck, an Emmy Award-winning, seasoned veteran in awards production, has produced the Gracie Awards since 2016 and will return to produce the Gracie Awards in 2022.