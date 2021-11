Pandora has launched ‘Half Time Radio’ featuring five artists. The five will be part of the half time show for “The Big Game” February 13, 2022.

Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are scheduled to perform at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The NFL announced in September the half-time show line-up for the 56th Annual AFC-NFC Championship clash.