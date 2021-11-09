CT40 Thanksgiving Special

Skyview Networks’ Country Top 40 with Fitz (CT40) will be producing a special Thanksgiving Holiday weekend edition. “Thankful for the Hits” countdown will feature Kelly Clarkson.

“There is no better way to begin the holiday season than with family, fun on the radio and my friend Kelly Clarkson, and of course, the best in country music,” said Fitz.

The four-hour program will include special moments from Kelly Clarkson and her new Christmas song “Glow” with Chris Stapleton, It will also turkey tales, and Fitz will try to get Kelly Clarkson to duet with him.

CT40 with Fitz “Thankful for the Hits” will include CT40 staples, the #1 replay from the previous weekend, CT40 Double Shot, Music with Memories, Warm Up to #1 and the other fan favorites.