NuVoodoo Creates New Unit

Andrea Parikh has been hired by NuVoodoo to head up the new ‘Out-of-Media-Trading’ unit. Parikh spent 16 years handling Clear Channel’s Outdoor unit.

In her new role, Parikh will help NuVoodoo clients leverage the intersection of mobile, social and digital media with billboards, transit shelters, street furniture and venue signage to reach consumers and in particular, the people most likely to participate in radio ratings.

“I’m excited to put my experience in programmatic Digital Out-of-Home to work exclusively for NuVoodoo clients in the radio industry,” said Parikh. “Digital OOH will play a key role as listeners return to their twice daily commute.”

“Andrea’s expertise and lengthy track record in programmatic out-of-home campaign management complements our media-trading team’s deep experience leveraging over-the-top (OTT) video and social media marketing to help NuVoodoo clients boost ratings,” said Mike O’Connor, EVP, Product Development, NuVoodoo Media Services.