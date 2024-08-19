CRS 2025 To Again Sell Early Bird Tickets For One Day Only

Country Radio Seminar 2025 has set its special one-day-only Early Bird Registration day for Wednesday, August 21, with tickets to remain on sale after that date at a higher rate. CRS is returning to the Omni Hotel in Nashville between February 19 and 21.

The conference again promises a comprehensive schedule packed with educational sessions, networking opportunities, and entertainment designed to cater to professionals in the country music industry.

Returning for 2025 are the 5th Annual Digital Music Summit, CRS Honors, Daily Label Luncheons, Pop-Up Showcase Performances, the BBR Music Decades Party, and Acoustic Alley – where Radio Ink honors our Best Program Directors In Country Radio list.

Hotel accommodations will also become available on August 21. Tickets for the New Faces of Country Music Show can also be purchased, but in limited supply due to demand. All purchases can be made through the CRS site.

Country Radio Broadcasters Executive Director RJ Curtis commented, “Country music is in the midst of an exciting and explosive growth cycle, which makes CRS ‘25 an absolute must-see for any stakeholder in this genre. We’re busy planning CRS ’25, with an educational and entertainment agenda designed to prepare all of us for success during this incredible time for our format. We urge everyone to take advantage of our special early bird registration rate.”