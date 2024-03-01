Country Radio Celebrates The Format’s Best PDs In Nashville

On Thursday night of CRS 2024, a different kind of Country star took to the stage to open for Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, and some of Nashville’s best and brightest songwriters. Radio Ink‘s Top Program Directors In Country Radio of 2024 were honored at Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley showcase.

Before the audience was treated to the stories behind mega-hits like “Anything But Mine,” “That Ain’t My Truck,” and “Somebody Like You,” the cheers were for those who play a large part in making mega-hits. Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti presented the awards in front of the packed Legends ballroom at the Omni Nashville.

This year’s top four are:

4. Cumulus Nashville’s Charlie Cook (WKDF, WSM-FM)

3. Audacy Detroit and Minneapolis’ Marci Braun (WUSN, KMNB)

2. Cumulus Dallas’ Mike Preston (KSCS, KPLX)

1. Audacy VP Country Formats Tim Roberts (WYCD + 20 markets)

Find the full list of the Top Country PDs and their thoughts on crossover hits, AI, and how to get the best talent in this month’s Radio Ink Magazine – available here.