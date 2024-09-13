Blast From The Past: Pierre Bouvard; Radio Ink, 1995

Happy Friday! In honor of his Radio Wayne Distinguished Leadership Award, this week’s Blast From The Past features Pierre Bouvard from his first Radio Ink cover back in 1995 after becoming General Manager of Radio at Arbitron.

The interior reads, “As Arbitron’s new general manager of Radio, Bouvard wants the industry to know that Arbitron is ‘getting out of the data business and into the Radio business,’ and that the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction and service is more than just lip service.” You can find that entire issue here, courtesy of World Radio History.

Ever a tireless champion of radio, Pierre now serves as the Chief Insights Officer for Cumulus Media and Westwood One, heading their Audio Active Group, which provides media planning, creative best practices, and measurement services to national brands.

Congrats, Pierre! Thanks for all you have done for our industry.

