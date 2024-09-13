Fort Walton Beach’s 99ROCK Finds Familiar Morning Voice

Stroke Mastro is headed for the Florida panhandle to join Fort Walton Beach’s 99ROCK (WKSM) to co-host The Morning Movement. Mastro partners with Taryn Driggers after his most recent radio role on That Damn Show on Audacy’s 98 Rock (KRXQ) in Sacramento.

This is a return to the Emerald Coast for the host. Before California, Mastro spent thirteen years at Magic Broadcasting’s 97X (WYYX) in Panama City, where he served as both the Program Director and Morning Host, responsible for the Stroke Radio Show.

Cumulus Fort Walton Beach/Destin Operations Manager Chris Kellogg commented, “This is a great opportunity for 99ROCK and for Stroke as he joins Taryn to continue the winning tradition of The Morning Movement.”

99ROCK Program Director Dave Rossi remarked, “After an extensive search, it was clear that Stroke was the perfect fit for 99ROCK. We’re excited to have him on our team and looking forward to letting him cook in Morning Drive.”

Stroke Mastro added, “I’m thrilled to join the 99ROCK family! As a long-time fan of the station, I’ve had the privilege of meeting many of the legendary talents who have called 99ROCK their home. I’m looking forward to connecting with the community and being a part of their daily lives.”