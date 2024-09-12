iHeart, SiriusXM, and NPR Top Triton’s August US Podcast Ranker

Triton Digital has published its US Podcast Ranker for the period spanning July 29 to September 1. For the entirety of August, the iHeart Audience Network maintained its top position on the Top Sales Networks Report.

iHeart achieved 69.3 million average weekly downloads and 19.2 million average weekly users. The SiriusXM Podcast Network secured the second spot with 42.7 million downloads and 14.3 million users weekly, and NPR ranked third with 26.6 million downloads and 6.9 million users.

The most downloaded podcasts for this period were NPR News Now from NPR, taking the lead, followed by Up First (NPR), and Crime Junkie (audiochuck), which moved up to third place. In terms of listener count, NPR News Now led once again, with Crime Junkie and Up First securing the second and third spots, respectively.

New entries in August’s rankings included the FantasyPros – Fantasy Football Podcast (iHeart Audience Network), Hysterical (Wondery), and Noble (SiriusXM Podcast Network), all marking their debut in both downloads and listeners. Additionally, The Joe Pags Show (iHeart Audience Network) debuted in downloads, and Money Making Conversations Master Class (iHeart Audience Network) in listeners.

The ranking methodology follows version 2.1 of the IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines, ensuring consistent measurement practices across the board. Triton’s certification by the IAB Tech Lab underscores its commitment to delivering validated and transparent podcast audience data to content creators, marketers, media buyers, and the industry at large.