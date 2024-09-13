Beyoncé’s CMA ‘Snub’ Controversy Revives Country Radio Dispute

The exclusion of Beyoncé’s latest album, Cowboy Carter, from the 2024 CMA Awards has reignited the debate around Country radio’s recognition of Black and female artists. While Cowboy Carter topped Billboard’s main country chart and enjoyed streaming success, some remain at odds with the album’s limited airplay on Country stations.

The single “Texas Hold ’Em” reached number one through digital downloads and streaming, yet only peaked at number 33 on Billboard’s Country airplay chart.

Others are pointing at how Shaboozey, who was featured on Cowboy Carter, not only garnered multiple CMA nominations but also enjoyed extensive airplay for his single “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” They say this highlights the disparity in how male and female artists are treated within the Country music industry. Shaboozey told E! News, “It’s definitely unfortunate. I mean, if that’s something she was looking to receive and that’s something that she worked for, it really sucks.”

Some fans in the “Beyhive” believe it may simply be that Columbia Records simply never submitted Cowboy Carter for CMA consideration. Despite this, one digital petition has used the new controversy to rekindle its six-month-old drive to collect 30,000 signatures urging Country stations to play her songs.

The situation around Beyoncé’s foray into Country music began in February when an Oklahoma Country station faced criticism after declining to play “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

A screenshot shared on X showed a fan’s request to hear the song was denied because, “We do not play Beyoncé on KYKC as we are a country music station.” In response to the backlash, Southern Central Oklahoma Radio Enterprises General Manager Roger Harris explained that as a small market station, they are cautious about adding new songs that have not yet charted high enough, although they do play Beyoncé on their other stations which feature top 40 and adult hits.

When “Texas Hold ‘Em” was released to Country radio as an add on February 20, it was the week’s most added track. Out of 157 reporting Mediabase stations, 75 added the song. In the wake of its popularity, Beyoncé’s label even published an ad thanking Country radio. The track would take a greater foothold on CHR formats.