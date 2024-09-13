ABC Audio’s Alesse, FOX TV’s Abernethy To Chair Forecast 2025

Broadcast media’s most prestigious leadership conference, Forecast 2025, is pleased to announce this year’s conference chairs. ABC Audio Vice President Liz Alesse is the event’s Radio Chair. Fox Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy will serve as Television Chair.

The 22nd annual Forecast, presented by Radio Ink and Radio + Television Business Report, will be held at the Harvard Club in New York City on November 13.

Liz Alesse was promoted to Vice President at ABC Audio, following her role as Director and Executive Producer of Podcast Programming, in 2022. Before this, Alesse managed show production and operations at This Week with George Stephanopoulos and served as the supervising producer for ABC’s White House and Capitol Hill unit since joining ABC News in 2015. Jack Abernethy was named CEO at FOX Television Stations in 2004, managing Fox Corporation’s 28 owned and operated stations across major US markets.

Radio Ink/RBR+TVBR President and Publisher Deborah Parenti said, “We are extremely excited to have two highly respected and well-informed broadcast industry executives chair this year’s conference. Liz and Jack bring a wealth of knowledge and strong commitment to the broadcast industry and I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with them in setting this year’s agenda.”

Liz Alesse commented, “Now more than ever it’s essential for broadcasters to come together, share insights and develop best practices to respond to the rapidly evolving challenges confronting our industry. It’s equally important for us to stay one step ahead of all the new ways audiences are consuming content and staying informed. Forecast 2025 gives us a unique opportunity to learn, strategize and collaborate as colleagues, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it again this year.”

Jack Abernethy remarked, “As broadcasters embracing the digital era, we must work together to address the ever-changing challenges of our industry. I look forward to returning to Forecast 2025 and hearing the fresh perspectives and transformative visions that will shape the blueprint for the next generation in media.”

Celebrating 22 years, Forecast is an annual industry financial conference at the Harvard Club in New York City. The only conference of its kind, the event gathers owners, CFOs, group executives, managers, and Wall Street analysts to discuss conditions and predictions for the coming year. For more information, visit the Forecast 2025 site.

Registration is now open at limited early bird pricing. A complete agenda and other details about the conference will be announced soon.

The conference is followed by the Broadcast Leadership reception, considered one of broadcasting’s top networking events and honoring Radio Ink’s 40 Most Powerful People in Radio and Radio + Television Business Report’s Top Broadcast Television Leaders. Registration for Forecast includes admission to the reception.