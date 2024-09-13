Kamala Harris Is Using Radio To Win Over Swing State Voters

After their debate, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump continue to target independent voters in key battleground states. Harris, leveraging radio extensively since August, appears to be making significant inroads with these voters.

According to a recent study by Katz Radio Group, Harris has seen a positive reception to political ads on radio within battleground states like Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. About 63% of surveyed voters think radio ads are effective for Harris to enhance her familiarity, while 66% affirm it’s wise for her to use radio to explain her qualifications for the presidency.

Katz’s analysis suggests Harris’s radio strategy is resonating particularly well with independent voters in these states, showing a 4% increase in favorable opinions and a 6% boost in voter intention for those exposed to her radio campaigns compared to those who are not.

Harris has spent hundreds of millions on a post-Labor-Day ad push, but the vast majority of those funds have been funneled into television and digital.

At press time, national polls showed Vice President Kamala Harris leading Former President Donald Trump by 2.8 points. Research from Katz Media Group provides in-depth insights into voter engagement, revealing that 87% of radio listeners in these battleground states are registered voters, with Adult Contemporary and Country music stations capturing the largest listener bases.

Earlier this year, Nielsen revealed radio’s effectiveness in engaging undecided voters. The research showed that AM/FM surpasses both television and connected TV in reaching diverse voter segments, especially independents. The study advocates for allocating 20% of campaign media budgets to radio to recapture lost voter reach and enhance overall engagement, challenging the traditional use of radio for narrowly targeted or last-minute efforts.

Early and frequent radio use can significantly expand voter reach, notably influencing narrow-margin victories by capturing voters often missed by TV.