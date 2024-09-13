Green Bay’s Jayson Slade Takes Over Middays On 95.9 KISS FM

Woodward Community Media has announced that its Creative Services Director Jayson Slade will be joining Green Bay’s 95.9 KISS FM (WKSZ) as the station’s new midday host starting Monday, September 23.

Slade is a familiar voice in Northern Wisconsin. He currently serves as the on-field entertainment host for Green Bay Packers games at Lambeau Field and is the in-game entertainment host for University of Wisconsin-Green Bay men’s and women’s basketball.

Jayson Slade stated, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be starting this new chapter with the incredible team at 95.9 KISS FM! I can’t wait to reconnect with the listeners of Northeast Wisconsin. It’s been too long.”

Woodward Community Media Brand Manager Joe Marroe added, “We are all beyond excited to have Jayson on the team. He has been an integral part of the Northeast Wisconsin community for the last decade. His cool, calm demeanor and deep familiarity with the audience are truly unmatched. I can’t wait for him to start.”