New VP ABC Audio

Liz Alesse has been promoted to Vice President, ABC Audio. She most recently served as Director and Executive Producer of Podcast Programming.

“Liz is already a trusted member of the ABC Audio team and has been instrumental in growing and re-organizing our award-winning podcast team, developing successful content and monetization strategies, and partnering closely within the news division and across The Walt Disney Company to promote our work,” said Reena Mehta, SVP Streaming and Digital Content.

Before joining Audio, Alesse was the supervising producer for ABC’s White House and Capitol Hill unit. She joined ABC News in 2015, overseeing show production and operations at “This Week with George Stephanopoulos”.