Promotion At The Ticket Detroit

Tom Millikan is the new Assistant Brand Manager of 97.1 The Ticket (WXYT-FM) in Detroit. Millikan will continue in his role as executive producer of the station’s “The Morning Show with Stoney and Jansen.”

“Tom has done an outstanding job as an executive producer and has played a vital role in the success of the station,” said Debbie Kenyon, SVP/MM, Audacy Detroit. “He is very deserving of this promotion, and we look forward to even greater success with Tom in his new role.”

“Throughout my twenty plus years in radio, I’ve been blessed with countless memories of championships and pure joy,” said Millikan. “I’m living out a dream. I wanted to work in sports radio since the format exploded in the early 90s and I’ve been blessed by the tutelage of all of my co-workers and peers. I was born and raised in Detroit and Detroit sports are part of my DNA.”