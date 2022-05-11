Michele Tafoya Hosting Podcast

Salem Podcast Network has signed former NBC Sideline Reporter Michele Tafoya to host “Sideline Sanity.” The podcast will focus on life, politics and world news; and air four episodes a week beginning May 23.

“I cannot wait for the rest of the country to get to know Minnesota’s own Michele Tafoya beyond her successful years of reporting from the sidelines,” said Nic Anderson, Salem Twin Cities GM. “She’s full of insight, passionate about her platform and she’s ready to speak her mind. And Salem Media-Twin Cities is eager to help as we produce her podcast for a national audience and look forward to working with her locally as opportunities arise.”

“I’m thrilled to launch my first podcast with the Salem Podcast Network,” said Tafoya. “It’s exciting to join the chorus of talented Salem voices discussing the historic issues facing America and the world.”

With a career spanning over 30 years, Tafoya recently announced her retirement as the longtime sideline reporter for NBC’s Sunday Night Football.