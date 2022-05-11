Young Joins WYNC

WNYC Studios announced that Kenya Young has been appointed to the newly-created position of Senior VP of WNYC Studios, which is part of New York Public Radio. Young joins WNYC from NPR.

Young will oversee a portfolio that includes The New Yorker Radio Hour, The Takeaway with Melissa Harris-Perry, The United States of Anxiety with Kai Wright, Death, Sex and Money with Anna Sale, La Brega: Stories of the Puerto Rican Experience, and the Blindspot series co-produced with HISTORY.

As Senior Vice President, Young will be responsible for setting the strategic direction for WNYC Studios’ portfolio of podcasts, and leading and supporting the teams developing and producing shows.

As Managing Editor for Collaborative Journalism at NPR, Young grew and supported NPR’s collaborative journalism by fostering relationships with public radio stations and building news partnerships. As a senior leader in the NPR newsroom, she also helped run NPR’s day-to-day news operations. Prior to that, Young was the executive producer of Morning Edition and Up First, the first Black journalist to hold those roles. Under Kenya’s leadership, Up First remained one of NPR’s top-ranked podcasts and established a new relationship for their work with younger, more diverse audiences. Highlights from her time at Morning Edition included editing their first interview with Barack Obama, curating a reading of the Emancipation Proclamation for Juneteenth 2020, and overseeing Rachel Martin’s audience-sourced poetry series with poet Kwame Alexander.

In partnership with Emily Botein, VP, Original Programming, she will manage and grow current Studios productions and build out WNYC Studios new Documentary Unit devoted to producing longform nonfiction audio works.

“Kenya is an extraordinary talent of incredible range, and the perfect leader for WNYC Studios,” said Andrew Golis, Chief Content Officer, WNYC. “She is passionate about the possibilities and craft of audio journalism, and she is ambitious about the mission of public radio and the unique role WNYC Studios holds on the podcast landscape. We’re excited for her to continue her innovative work by supporting and growing our ongoing shows and developing new projects and talents.”

“I have been a huge fan of WNYC Studios podcasts for a long time – the legacy titles like Radiolab and On The Media and the innovative, edgy creations including Death, Sex and Money and La Brega,” said Young. “WNYC Studios’ portfolio of shows is impressive, stacked with brilliant minds behind them. I’m thrilled to lead this division that consistently produces award-winning work that serves a passionate base of listeners, first and foremost. It’s an honor to join Andrew Golis and the NYPR executive leadership team as WNYC Studios forges ahead to the next level.”

During her 14 years at NPR, she was also the executive producer of All Things Considered on the weekends and a supervising editor on Morning Edition. She executive produced two seasons of the live event series Going There with Michel Martin and was a long-time editor and producer for several NPR programs including News & Notes, Day To Day, Tell Me More and Talk of The Nation. She has directed and produced live coverage, breaking news coverage and special events including the 2008 and 2012 elections, the 10th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, and live coverage of the Sandy Hook school shootings and the Boston Marathon bombing. Young began her tenure at NPR as an intern in the California bureau in 2007.