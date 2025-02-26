Missed CRS 2025? Key Sessions Now Free and On-Demand

The dust has just barely settled on Broadway, but key sessions and conversations from CRS 2025 are now available for free and on-demand – including the annual CRS Research Presentation by NuVoodoo. CRS 2026 dates have also been announced for early planners.

NuVoodoo’s research, which surveyed 1,500 country music fans nationwide, explored shifting audience behaviors, music discovery trends, and the role of radio in today’s industry. Findings highlighted how AM/FM remains the top choice for in-car listening (61%), but at-home and workplace listening have largely shifted to streaming.

Nearly half of country radio listeners value air talent for their authenticity, humor, and community connection, but 36% have noticed job cuts among their favorite personalities. In addition, listeners cite commercial loads, signal issues, and repetitive playlists as key frustrations, making digital platforms a strong competitor.

NuVoodoo’s presentation slides are available here.

Beyond the research session, CRS 2025 has made a selection of other panels and discussions available for free streaming under the Media tab of the CRS website.

Sessions include:

Honky Tonk to TikTok: Country’s Wild Five-Year Ride By The Numbers

Cycle of a Song: Ella Langley

Why Can’t We Be Friends?

Are You AI Curious?

Sound Off: What Is Mainstream Country?

Stop Trying So Hard: Become A Better Content Creator

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

Showcase Your Assets

CRS 2025 Honors Ceremony

Mental Health Matters: CMA’s Commitment to Well-Being

CRS 2026 is set for March 18-20, with registration opening later this year.