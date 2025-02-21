Radio Personalities Are Make or Break Factor for Country Fans

This year’s CRS research presentation provided fresh insights into how Country music fans discover new music, engage with radio, and perceive the genre’s evolution. As always, honesty and humanity remain key drivers for what attracts listeners to the format.

The study, which saw NuVoodoo survey 1,500 Country music fans, highlighted shifts in listening habits and underscored the changing landscape of country radio and streaming. The information was presented by the analytics company’s President Carolyn Gilbert and EVP of Research Leigh Jacobs.

While older demographics continue to rely on FM/AM, younger listeners gravitate toward digital platforms. The study found that YouTube, streaming services, and broadcast radio are the top three sources for discovering new country music.

Among respondents aged 45-54, 59% still use radio to discover new songs, while in the 18-24 demographic, streaming and YouTube hold the lead. Despite these shifts, radio continues to play an essential role in concert promotions, with 41% of listeners citing radio as their primary source for hearing about live shows. One Nashville-based respondent emphasized radio’s impact, saying, “I usually hear about artists either on the radio or, to be honest, I walk through Music Row and see the posters.”

Country music fans remain divided on whether the genre is improving or declining. The study revealed that nearly half of respondents believe country music has improved in recent years, while only 16% feel it has declined. Longtime fans with over ten years of listening experience are the most split, with 22% feeling the genre has worsened and 42% believing it has improved. Many fans who support the current state of country music cite the return of more traditional sounds, with one Texas-based listener noting, “I like how it’s getting back to more guitar – more classic country guitar.”

Others appreciate the genre’s mainstream appeal and increasing collaborations with artists outside of country music. However, some respondents expressed concern about country’s growing resemblance to pop.

Radio remains at the top for in-car listening, with 61% of respondents tuning into AM/FM while driving, but at home and workplace listening has shifted toward streaming. Younger audiences are less likely to rely on traditional radio, often opting for Spotify, Apple Music, or Pandora. Among all respondents, common frustrations with radio included signal issues, high commercial loads, and repetitive playlists. One listener questioned radio’s appeal compared to digital platforms, saying, “Why would I listen to [radio] with bad signal and commercials when I can just turn on YouTube Music for a seamless experience?”

Despite the rise of streaming, radio’s biggest strength remains its on-air personalities. The study found that nearly half of country radio listeners value their station’s air-talent for their connection to the community and entertainment value. Humor, authenticity, and deep knowledge of country music were cited as the most appreciated qualities in radio hosts. Morning shows, in particular, continue to serve as a key draw for listeners. However, 36% of respondents noticed that many of their favorite personalities have lost their jobs in recent years, raising concerns about whether staff cuts are negatively impacting listener engagement.

As more findings from the study are unpacked, NuVoodoo will update the industry throughout the year in future CRS360 webinars.