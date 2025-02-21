Tomorrow’s Leaders Weigh In On Recruiting Young Radio Talent

At a time when radio is seeking fresh and innovative talent from sales to on-air, the challenge remains: how can we attract the next generation of professionals? The industry’s Future African American Leaders shared their game plans with Radio Ink.

We asked, what must the industry do to encourage and increase the number of young people choosing radio careers?

“Meet young people where they are! I view many forms of content creators (streamers, podcasters, social media personalities, etc.) as on-air personalities waiting for an entry point to our industry. But we have to engage them!”

“To effectively recruit young talent, leaders in the radio industry must focus on building a strong employer brand. This can be achieved by utilizing social media platforms, attending college job fairs, and offering internships. Additionally, leveraging employee referrals and highlighting opportunities for growth and development is essential. It’s also important to tailor your recruitment messaging to align with the values and priorities of younger generations.”

“Radio is so unique in that after many years of competing with new technology, it is still just as relevant today as it was 50 years ago. In efforts to encourage young people to choose a career in radio, the industry must be intentional when showcasing diverse voices across their platforms. Although podcasts give everyone a microphone, radio gives a select few the ability to impact and positively influence their community for the better good.”

