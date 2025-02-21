Radio Ink Honors Top Country Program Directors at CRS 2025

Before CRS 2025 celebrated some of the format’s best songwriters at Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley, a packed ballroom at the Omni Nashville gathered to honor Radio Ink’s 2025 Top Program Directors in Country Radio.

Besides being featured in this month’s issue of Radio Ink Magazine, the programmers who continue to elevate the format were honored with plaques and rounds of applause from their colleagues in the annual ceremony. With the assistance of CRB Executive Director RJ Curtis and Radio Ink Print Editor Lainie Petersen, Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti opened with special praise for Country radio’s response to Appalachian flooding caused by Hurricane Helene.

Parenti said, “The opportunity to honor the top program directors of country radio, one of, it not the most, popular of formats, is always a special thrill. Year in and year out, through every kind of upturn, downturn, disaster, and even a pandemic, their dedication, creativity, adaptability, and leadership continue to set the bar for anyone who aspires to join their ranks.”

“We believe the presentation of these awards has become an integral part of CRS and we know something that the PDs especially look forward to,” she added.

Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley also featured another celebration – Country Top 40 with Fitz and the show’s syndication partner Skyview Networks marked five years since Fitz took over hosting from Country radio icon Bob Kingsley. Fitz commented, “It is an absolute dream every single weekend when I get to play the hits. When I walk into Bob’s studio, it feels like Christmas. We are just getting started, and I am so thankful for my partners at Hubbard Radio and Skyview Networks.”