K-EARTH 101 Thanks LA’s Firefighters With Meals for Heroes

Audacy’s K-EARTH 101 (KRTH) in Los Angeles turned Valentine’s Day into a celebration of community gratitude for those who battled January’s devastating wildfires. The Gary Bryan Morning Show hosted a special “Buy Breakfast for a Firefighter” event in Pasadena.

The host restaurant, HomeState, survived the fires and has been actively supporting first responders and those in need. Since the wildfires, the restaurant has served over 7,000 meals in collaboration with World Central Kitchen, continuing to provide food to first responders, volunteers, and displaced residents through its Guest Wildfire Relief Fund.

KRTH co-hosts Gary Bryan and Lisa Stanley encouraged listeners to stop by and show appreciation by purchasing breakfast for local firefighters.

Audacy Southern California Regional President Jeff Federman commented, “We are deeply grateful for the brave first responders who tirelessly worked to combat the fires and safeguard our community. This Valentine’s Day, we’re excited to unite with our fellow community members and HomeState to honor these heroes’ unwavering resilience and sacrifice.”

HomeState Director of Marketing Andy Valdez said, “We’re in the middle of so much of the impacted area near Altadena, right on the corner of Altadena and Pasadena where homes as close as two blocks from here were unfortunately lost in the fires. We’re so excited to open our doors to the community once again and show some love that they need right now. Nothing says love like tacos and warm hospitality.”