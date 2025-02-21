New Yorkers in Need Receive 670 Coats Thanks to KTU

iHeartMedia New York’s 103.5 KTU wrapped up its annual KTU Coat Drive, collecting 670 coats to help those in need this winter. From December through January, donations were accepted at Key Food locations and their affiliated supermarkets.

450 coats were delivered in weekly batches to The Bowery Mission, which provides essential services to New Yorkers experiencing homelessness. An additional 220 coats were provided to The Prodigal Center, a Bronx-based organization offering free food and clothing assistance.

A station spokesperson said, “As temperatures drop, the need for warm clothing becomes even more critical. This initiative was about more than just collecting coats – it was about bringing warmth and support to those who need it most.”