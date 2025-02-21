Amid DC Threats, NYC Public Radio Stations Form Collaborative

As public radio faces increasing challenges, four stations in the New York City area have joined forces to create the Tri-State Public Radio Music Collaborative, a partnership designed to enhance audience engagement, content creation, and revenue generation.

The initiative brings together Newark Public Radio (WBGO), New York Public Radio (WQXR), Fordham University Public Radio (WFUV), and Sacred Heart University Public Radio (WSHU) in a coordinated effort backed by a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The initiative will focus on developing a five-year business model that establishes a structural plan for staffing and management.

Two media firms – Public Media Company and Paragon – will support the project’s strategic development. Public Media Company will assist in defining long-term goals, while Paragon will conduct digital audits and membership data analysis for each station. These audits will evaluate digital marketing strategies, content distribution, and audience engagement effectiveness, helping each station optimize its approach.

Beyond digital engagement, the initiative will analyze membership trends and donor engagement, evaluating fundraising strategies, including recurring versus one-time contributions. The findings will help stations refine their approaches to listener support.

This blueprint may serve as a model for similar collaborations in other cities as public radio faces threats from declining donations and calls to end federal funding from Capitol Hill.

Newark Public Radio President Steven Williams said, “This project is a unique opportunity to leverage our geographical proximity and exceptional influence we share as four of America’s most influential broadcasters. For the first time, we’ll work together to develop initiatives that will benefit public radio listeners in the nation’s largest media market and the public media system as a whole, and at the same time we’ll build a foundation for similar collaborations between stations in other cities.”

NYPR President and CEO LaFontaine Oliver commented, “WQXR is proud to unite with our fellow music format public radio stations in the tri-state region to find new, inventive ways to collaboratively serve our audiences. At WQXR, we are committed to making classical music inviting and available to everyone and joining forces with other stations who share our values of accessibility and service can demonstrate the unique value we bring to our communities. We are grateful to WBGO for spearheading this work and convening this collective, and to the CPB for supporting this effort.”

WFUV General Manager Chuck Singleton noted, “The idea of collaboration among the New York area’s music stations has been informally discussed for more than a decade. We’re excited to see it advance with our great colleagues, thanks to CPB’s generous support, and we look forward to exploring paths to strengthening our connections.”

WSHU President and GM Brad Dancer expressed, “This historic collaboration of public media stations represents a significant step forward in understanding and enhancing the relationship between public media and its supporters. We could not be more excited to be part of this endeavor and explore new opportunities to help each other grow. We will learn so much more together.”