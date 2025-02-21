Blast From The Past: New Faces of Country Music, CRS 1984

Happy Friday! In celebration of CRS, this week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from the New Faces showcase in 1984.

That particular show was the only televised New Faces, featuring performances by Atlanta, Bandana, Lane Brody, Rick & Janis Carnes, Exile, Jim Glaser, Jan Gray, Gus Hardin, Kathy Mattea, and Dan Seals. It reached 8.5 million viewers in syndication.

