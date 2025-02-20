‘The Rev & The Rabbi’ Joins Red Apple Weekend Syndication

Red Apple Audio Networks has added The Rev & The Rabbi to its growing lineup of programs. The one-hour Sunday morning show explores faith and cultural issues through engaging discussions with guests from religious leaders to entertainers.

The program is hosted by Reverend A.R. Bernard and Rabbi Joseph Potasnik.

Bernard leads the Christian Cultural Center, New York’s largest house of worship, with over 45,000 active members. Potasnik is the Executive Vice President of the New York Board of Rabbis, the world’s largest interdenominational rabbinic body, and has served as Chaplain of the New York City Fire Department since 1999.

Red Apple Media President Chad Lopez said, “With Red Apple Audio Networks, we are bringing programming about myriad topics to radio stations across America – politics, music, and now faith-based, with more on the horizon. The Rev & The Rabbi presents topics that inspire conversation, and that people of all faiths can find relatable and engaging.”